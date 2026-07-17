Farmer's tribute to brother raises £21,000 for Yellow Wellies

A County Durham farmer has raised £21,265 for work supporting young farmers’ mental wellbeing after organising a raffle and disco in memory of her brother.

Katie Thompson, who works on her family’s dairy and sheep farm near Bishop Auckland, held the event in memory of Robert, who died by suicide aged 21.

Farming families, friends and local businesses rallied behind the fundraiser, donating prizes ranging from bottles of whisky to sheep-dipping services.

Their support helped the event exceed its target, with the proceeds donated to the Farm Safety Foundation, also known as Yellow Wellies.

Katie said her brother’s death had made her increasingly aware of the mental health pressures facing people in agriculture. After learning about the foundation’s work, she decided to raise money for its programmes supporting young farmers.

“Following the loss of my eldest brother to suicide at the age of just 21, I became increasingly aware of how common mental health struggles are within the farming community.”

Katie said the response from the local community had been overwhelming.

“Thanks to the extraordinary generosity of friends, farming families and local businesses, we raised an amazing £21,265. I cannot thank everyone enough for their kindness and support.”

She said the fundraiser was also intended to challenge the stigma surrounding mental health, particularly among men in farming.

“I believe it is incredibly important to break the stigma surrounding mental health, particularly among men in farming, and I hope these funds help prevent another tragic loss of life. I hope that this event can be a reminder to always be kind.”

The Farm Safety Foundation is a national charity focused on improving physical safety and mental wellbeing among young farmers.

Founded in 2014, it works with agricultural colleges, universities and Young Farmers’ Clubs across the country.

Its education programme has reached more than 32,000 young people, while its wider campaigns include Farm Safety Week and Mind Your Head.

Stephanie Berkeley, manager of the foundation, said Katie’s contribution was particularly meaningful because of the personal experience behind it.

“Turning such a difficult experience into something positive that will help protect and support others in the farming community is both inspiring and deeply moving. We are incredibly grateful for everything she has done.”

The donation will help fund education, research and awareness campaigns aimed at improving safety and mental wellbeing among young people in agriculture.

Katie was presented with a fundraising certificate and Golden Wellies pin badge at the Great Yorkshire Show, recognising a community effort that raised £21,265 in Robert’s memory.

Anyone affected by the issues raised in this article can contact Samaritans free on 116 123 in the UK and Ireland.