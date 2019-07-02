Login Register
Login Register
Coming Soon

Farmer's wildflower meadow raises money for charity

2 July 2019 | Finance, News, Renewables and Environment, Rural Life
Visitor donations go toward a charity which raises awareness of Mitochondrial disease (Stock photo)
Visitor donations go toward a charity which raises awareness of Mitochondrial disease (Stock photo)

A Somerset farmer's wildflower meadow is raising funds and awareness for a charity looking to raise awareness of Mitochondrial disease.

Ken Sellick, who farms near Stogumber, created the spectacular two-acre meadow four years ago.

Every year, he chooses a charity to raise funds via the general public who donate when visiting the meadow.



In the past, he has raised funds for Musgrove Park Hospital and Dorset & Somerset Air Ambulance.



This year, he has chosen the charity Elliot's Touch, which raises money to help fund the research for Mitochondrial disease and childhood cardiomyopathy.

Mitochondrial is a relatively newly diagnosed disease - first recognised in an adult in the 1960s and in the 1980s in children.

1 in 200 babies in the UK are born with genetic changes which can cause Mitochondrial disease, that's a baby born every 30 minutes that could be diagnosed with this fatal disease.