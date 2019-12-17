Farmer shoots dog after six sheep killed

The farmer shot one of the dogs dead to 'end the attack', Police Scotland said

A farmer had to shoot an out-of-control dog after it allegedly chased a flock of 27 sheep, killing six in the process.

The livestock worrying incident happened at a field on Headlesscross Road in Shotts, Lanarkshire, Scotland, on 11 December.

The farmer notified the police following the attack.

Two brown and white terriers and a collie are reported to have chased the flock.







The farmer shot one of the dogs dead to 'end the attack', Police Scotland said.

In a statement released on social media, Motherwell Police said: “On the 11/12/19, 27 sheep were allegedly attacked in a field in Headlesscross Road, Shotts by two brown and white Terriers and a Collie.

“One dog was shot to end the attack in which six sheep were killed.

“Witnesses are sought; call 101, quoting incident number 2451 of 11/12/19.”

Figures by NFU Mutual show that livestock worrying claims fell in 2018 but attacks remain at a historic record high.

The rural insurer estimates that the total cost of livestock worrying to the agricultural industry exceeded £1.2m in 2018.

Under the Dogs (Protection of Livestock) Act 1953, if a dog worries sheep on agricultural land, the person in charge of the dog is guilty of an offence.