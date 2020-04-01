Login Register
Login Register

Coming Soon

Farmer slams PETA UK after using video of his daughter

1 April 2020 | by FarmingUK Team | News
An Irish farmer has demanded PETA UK to take down a video of his daughter and issue a public apology (Photo: Peter Hynes)
An Irish farmer has demanded PETA UK to take down a video of his daughter and issue a public apology (Photo: Peter Hynes)

An Irish farmer has slammed animal rights group PETA UK for sharing a video of his six-year-old daughter without his permission.

Peter Hynes, who farms in Aherla near Cork, shared footage of his daughter Georgina reading a story to two calves on the farm.

The video was posted in response to the Irish government's call for the public to share interesting content surrounding self-isolation amid the Covid-19 pandemic.

But PETA UK used the video without permission, with the message: “How adorable! Cows are social animals, like us they recognise their friends and grieve when their family members die.



"Sadly, most cows on dairy farms are slaughtered when they’re 5 or 6. We hope that these babies will be spared the horrors of the abattoir."



Mr Hynes, a father of three, has now demanded the animal rights group to take down the video and issue a public apology.

The inappropriate use of the video has attracted a backlash of criticism from farming and rural communities from across the UK and Ireland.

"You have absolutely no authority to use that video. I have not been contacted," Mr Hynes said on a Twitter video message.

"I'm demanding that you remove that video straight away. I do not agree with it in any way, nor have you any permission to use it.

"I'm also demanding a full public apology for myself, my family and especially my daughter," he added.



"You constantly discuss about things being exploited. You're exploiting my daughter today.

"Shame on you for exploiting my daughter to promote your own ways."

PETA responded by saying it is in 'full compliance with Twitter's terms of services'.