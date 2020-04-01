Farmer slams PETA UK after using video of his daughter

An Irish farmer has demanded PETA UK to take down a video of his daughter and issue a public apology (Photo: Peter Hynes)

An Irish farmer has slammed animal rights group PETA UK for sharing a video of his six-year-old daughter without his permission.

Peter Hynes, who farms in Aherla near Cork, shared footage of his daughter Georgina reading a story to two calves on the farm.

The video was posted in response to the Irish government's call for the public to share interesting content surrounding self-isolation amid the Covid-19 pandemic.

But PETA UK used the video without permission, with the message: “How adorable! Cows are social animals, like us they recognise their friends and grieve when their family members die.







Does reading stories to calves count Simon , education & agriculture combined because farm kids understand #StayAtHomeAndStaySafe

Keep up the great work ???? #RisingToTheChallenge pic.twitter.com/M6AUmsT9aW — Peter hynes?????? #TeamHynes (@Peterhynes15) March 29, 2020

"Sadly, most cows on dairy farms are slaughtered when they’re 5 or 6. We hope that these babies will be spared the horrors of the abattoir."

Mr Hynes, a father of three, has now demanded the animal rights group to take down the video and issue a public apology.

The inappropriate use of the video has attracted a backlash of criticism from farming and rural communities from across the UK and Ireland.

This is a message for @PETAUK , shame on you for exploiting my daughter & using her to promote your views.

Food production is so important now more than ever to keep supply chains open as the world battles the #coronavirus pandemic. Shame on you @PETAUK for placing undue stress pic.twitter.com/XN6zF4vW5N — Peter hynes?????? #TeamHynes (@Peterhynes15) March 30, 2020

"You have absolutely no authority to use that video. I have not been contacted," Mr Hynes said on a Twitter video message.

"I'm demanding that you remove that video straight away. I do not agree with it in any way, nor have you any permission to use it.

"I'm also demanding a full public apology for myself, my family and especially my daughter," he added.

Dear @PETAUK , you have no permission to us this video which is an infringement under GDPR, I am also disgusted that you are using my daughter to promote yourselves, kindly remove the video immediately ! @BBCNews @SkyNews @rtenews @Independent_ie @VirginMediaNews @Twitter pic.twitter.com/DKEiwHcoct — Peter hynes?????? #TeamHynes (@Peterhynes15) March 30, 2020

"You constantly discuss about things being exploited. You're exploiting my daughter today.

"Shame on you for exploiting my daughter to promote your own ways."

PETA responded by saying it is in 'full compliance with Twitter's terms of services'.