Farmer sought to steer direction of land-based education charity

A call has gone out for a farmer to come forward to help steer the direction of one of the UK’s leading land-based educational charity.

The Ernest Cook Trust, which owns estates across the UK, has a vacancy for a trustee and specifically wants a farmer to fill the role, which is a paid position.

The new trustee – who can be a tenant farmer or farm owner - will bring first-hand experience of farming, helping the charity address the ongoing challenges of agriculture, diversification and conservation.

Based in Gloucestershire, the Ernest Cook Trust is one of the UK’s foremost funders and providers of outdoor learning.

It runs outdoor learning opportunities for children, young people, their families and communities on its own land as well as with partner estates.

Every year, it also gives out thousands of pounds in grants, to further outdoor learning.

Its Chairman of Trustees, Andrew Christie-Miller said: “We are looking to recruit a new Farmer Trustee to join our board in furthering our sole charitable object of education.

"The successful applicant will embody the Trust’s values, bringing first hand relevant experience to our dynamic team, helping address the ongoing challenges of farming, diversification and conservation.”

The board is currently made up of six trustees, who bring to the role a range of professional skills and experience of investment, estate and land management, education and learning.

The successful applicant will sit on the main Trustee Board, which normally meets four times per year.

They will also be required to join the Estates Committee, dealing with the agricultural portfolio and overseeing the wider range of property issues, including forestry, residential and commercial properties, and developments.

Farmers can apply on the Trust's website, and the closing date for applications is Sunday 31 July.