Farmer swaps farmyard for saddle in 231-mile charity challenge

A Highlands farmer is swapping the farmyard for the saddle as he prepares to cycle 231 miles across Scotland for two rural charities.

Malcolm Smith, who farms at Auchernack Farm near Grantown-on-Spey with his family, will take on the three-day challenge this summer in aid of RSABI and the Royal Highland Educational Trust.

The ride marks the final year of Auchernack Farm’s involvement in the Strathspey Monitor Farm Programme and reflects the Smith family’s long-standing support for both organisations.

Mr Smith, who also serves as Agricultural Adviser for the Cairngorms National Park, farms alongside his sons, Calum and Hamish, on the family’s 323-hectare livestock business at Auchernack, where the Smith family has farmed since 1936.

Starting from Buchan Ness Lighthouse in Peterhead on 2 July, he will ride west over three days before finishing at Ardnamurchan Lighthouse, the most westerly point on mainland Britain.

He will cover around 95 miles on day one, 80 miles on day two and 60 miles on the final day.

Mr Smith said: "At Auchernack Farm, we have been long-term supporters of both RSABI and RHET, and as we come to the end of our Monitor Farm journey, we wanted to do something memorable to mark the occasion."

He said the route would be demanding, but both causes meant a great deal to the family.

"The route will certainly be a challenge, but it's for two causes that mean a great deal to us," he said.

"Both organisations do tremendous work supporting rural communities and helping people better understand farming and agriculture."

Mr Smith has been preparing for the challenge over recent months, combining regular cycling with gym sessions and gradually increasing his mileage.

"I've been training hard over the past few months, getting out on the bike most days, heading to the gym twice a week and building up the mileage gradually," he said.

"Hopefully all the preparation pays off when I set off in July."

RSABI said the fundraiser would help it continue its work supporting people in Scottish agriculture.

Pauline Macmillan, Head of Fundraising at RSABI, said: "We're incredibly grateful to Malcolm for taking on this fantastic challenge to help raise funds for RSABI."

She said cycling 231 miles across Scotland over three days was "a huge undertaking" and a reflection of Mr Smith’s determination and generosity.

"Fundraising efforts like this make a real difference, helping us continue to provide emotional, practical and financial support to people in Scottish agriculture who may be facing difficult times," she said.

Ms Macmillan encouraged people to support the challenge and said RSABI would be following Mr Smith’s progress closely.

"We'd encourage anyone who can to get behind Malcolm and support his fundraising efforts. We'll be following his progress closely and cheering him on every step of the way!" she said.

Donations can be made through Mr Smith’s fundraising page, with proceeds supporting RSABI’s free and confidential practical, emotional and financial support services for people in Scottish agriculture.