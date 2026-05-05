Farmer takes on 268-mile trek to support farming mental health

A Scottish farmer is set to take on a gruelling 268-mile trek across some of Britain’s toughest terrain to raise funds for agricultural mental health support.

Collin Dodds, who works at Chapelton Farm, will begin the Cape Wrath Trail on June 1, aiming to complete the remote route from Fort William to the north-western tip of mainland Britain within just over two weeks.

Widely regarded as one of the UK’s most demanding long-distance hikes, the unmarked trail will see him and his partner, Kate Little, navigate rugged Highland landscapes, river crossings and unpredictable weather over 14 to 16 days.

The challenge comes as concerns grow around the pressures facing those in farming, with long hours and isolation continuing to take a toll on mental wellbeing.

“Farming is a huge industry and for many it never really stops,” Mr Dodds said, warning the demands of the job can leave people with “little time to pause and catch your breath”.

He added that constant pressure can mean “sometimes we have nothing left to give ourselves”, highlighting the need for greater awareness and support.

Mr Dodds, who has worked across sheep, cattle and arable farming and spent 27 years at Chapelton Farm, said the fundraiser is driven by a desire to support others in the industry.

“I think as a community, we need to keep talking to each other… and ensuring people do not feel alone,” he said.

Funds raised will go to RSABI, which provides emotional, practical and financial support to those working in Scottish agriculture, while Ms Little will raise money for the My Name’5 Doddie Foundation.

The fundraiser is not his first, having previously raised close to £5,000 through a 24-hour sponsored ‘ploughathon’.

RSABI welcomed the effort, saying the challenge highlights the importance of support services within the sector.

Head of fundraising Pauline Macmillan said: “We’re incredibly grateful to Collin for embarking on such an incredible journey to help raise funds for our vital services.”

She added the charity continues to provide support while encouraging the industry to “#KeepTalking”.

Mr Dodds said he is looking forward to the challenge despite the difficulty, and hopes it will encourage others to support the cause.

The trek is expected to test both endurance and resilience, as the pair cross some of the most remote parts of the Highlands.

As pressure continues to build across the farming sector, efforts like this are seen as increasingly important in raising awareness and ensuring support is available to those who need it.