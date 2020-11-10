Farmer Time initiative matches 524 farms with schools

An initiative which links schoolchildren with farmers via FaceTime or Skype matched 524 farms and schools last academic year, figures show.

This is almost a doubling in number from the previous academic year, according to LEAF Education, the charity which spearheads 'Farmer Time'.

Its new report has revealed the significant impact that Farmer Time is having on connecting young people with farming and food production.

Farmer Time, launched in 2017, reached nearly 16,000 children in the 2019/2020 academic year.

The report shows that every farmer involved (100%) enjoyed the experience, and 71% of producers who took part spoke to children about careers in farming.

The overwhelming majority (96%) said they would continue with Farmer Time next year.

Carl Edwards, director of education at LEAF Education, said the initiative opened up new opportunities for farmers to 'reach out and connect even further'.

“We are delighted to see the impact Farmer Time is having on educating, inspiring and engaging children with farming, how their food is grown and where it comes from.

“During these last seven months, when opportunities to visit farms have been curtailed, providing opportunities for our young people to speak to a farmer directly, ask questions and see the realities of farm life, in a safe way, has never been more important."

Mr Edwards urged other farmers and schools to participate: "There has never been a more crucial time for us to engage and inspire future generations about the role farming plays in the food we eat.”

Farmers who would like to take part in the free initiative have been told to visit www.farmertime.org to register interest.