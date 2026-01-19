Farmer to attempt Guinness World Record half marathon in wellies

A Welsh farmer is aiming to break a Guinness World Record this spring by running a half marathon in a pair of wellies.

Neil Johnson, 47, from Caerphilly, will attempt to become the fastest person to complete a half marathon wearing wellington boots when he takes on the ABP Newport Half Marathon.

The challenge will take place on 19 April 2026 and will raise funds for the Farming Community Network (FCN), which provides confidential support to farmers and their families facing mental health, financial and personal challenges.

Johnson said the record attempt is about combining a physical challenge with raising awareness of the pressures facing the farming community.

“I'm fundraising for the Farming Community Network Wales/Cymru region, with a bid to set a Guinness World Record running a half marathon in wellington/gumboots!” he said.

“I'll be running with my boots on at the ABP Newport Half Marathon on 19th April 2026.”

He said farming continues to place significant strain on individuals and families, particularly during periods of rapid change.

“Farming is tough, and it can take a huge toll on people's lives – too many times resulting in serious crises for those who own, run and work on farms,” he said.

Johnson said issues such as mental health pressures, financial strain and constant policy and market change can leave people struggling to cope, particularly in extreme cases.

As a farmer himself, he said the challenge is a way to do something positive while highlighting the help available across the industry.

“As a farmer myself, I want to do something positive and exciting for farmers, and to highlight a great charity that does amazing work to help make a real difference,” he said.

He also highlighted the role played by FCN volunteers in helping farming families access professional support when they need it most.

“The Farming Community Network (FCN) organises an amazing team of volunteers who help farmers get the right professional help to get in a better place,” he said.

FCN Cymru/Wales area manager Linda Jones thanked Johnson for both the fundraising effort and the awareness it is generating.

“I would like to sincerely thank Neil not only for his fundraising effort for FCN Cymru, but also for his commitment to raise awareness for the work we undertake,” she said.

She said the charity plays a vital role as Welsh agriculture continues to change.

“As Welsh agriculture undergoes significant change, FCN Cymru is uniquely placed to support people across the industry on this journey. We provide a listening ear and help the farming community to develop resilience, manage change and prepare for the future,” she said.

Jones added that the funds raised would directly support farming families across Wales.

“Neil’s fundraising effort for us will help staff and volunteers in Wales to be able to continue providing support to farming families who need us,” she said.

The record attempt aims to raise both funds and awareness at a time when demand for support across the farming community continues to grow.