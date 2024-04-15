Farmer to boost soil biology with hundreds of species of beneficial bacteria

A dairy farmer is introducing hundreds of species of beneficial bacteria and fungi into his soils to create the healthy ecosystem he needs to support grass production without inputs.

Welsh dairy producer Sam Carey is aiming to develop a sustainable and profitable no-input dairy farming system at Mathafarn, Powys.

He recently converted the former beef and sheep farm to support low-no input spring calving dairy production with emphasis on soil health and taking a regenerative approach.

Sam sees his soils as his biggest asset and is introducing an innovative approach that could further increase soil biology.

With support from the the Farming Connect Try Out Fund, he is trialling the effectiveness of a product incorporating beneficial bacteria, fungi, protozoa and nematodes which have been grown using compost as an incubator.

If successful, it could accelerate Sam’s regenerative, business and production targets.

Six fields on his farm have been divided in two with the product applied to one half and with no intervention in the other.

A different application rate will be used across the trial plots to determine which has the biggest influence.

Sam said: "Grass growth will be monitored through the 2024 growing season and the mineral status of swards will be analysed.

"Soil infiltration changes are being examined too and soil tests carried out to assess soil biology changes."

Farming Connect Try Out Fund helps individuals and groups of farmers and growers to experiment with ideas and bring them to life

Not only does Sam hope to eliminate chemical inputs entirely and their threat to watercourses but to increase the amount of grass he grows, and its quality too.

If he can improve soil infiltration rates the land will present less of a runoff risk and be less prone to flooding.

The project will conclude in February 2025 when the results will be shared with other farmers.