Farmer to pay out £5,000 after friends climbed tree to escape cow attack

A farmer has been ordered to pay out over £5,000 after a woman and her friend had to climb a tree to escape a cow attack.

Janicke Tvedt and David Hood managed to avoid an attack by more than a dozen cows on a public right of way in North Yorkshire.

The farmer responsible, Martin Falshaw, has been prosecuted by the Health and Safety Executive (HSE) as a result.

The friends had set out on a popular circular walk from Masham with pet Labrador Goose, who was on his lead, in July 2021.

Part of their walk took them across the fields and public rights of way near Shaws Farm, located near Ripon.

After entering a field off Foxholme Lane, the pair noticed several cattle in a field the path cut across, including cows with calves, so decided to give them a wide berth, passing through a narrow opening in a hedge.

However, as they did, they then spotted a lone cow with two calves, and within seconds their dog was attacked.

Although they all managed to get away, they were soon cornered by other cows and 57-year-old Ms Tvedt was knocked to the ground and trampled.

She was helped up by her friend, but at a nearby tree they found themselves surrounded by around 15 cows and had to climb a tree to escape a further attack.

Ms Tvedt was airlifted to hospital suffering seven broken ribs, hoof marks on her chest and legs, a broken thumb, and life changing severe internal injuries that required emergency surgery.

She remains severely restricted in her mobility almost three years on, but is keen to share her experience to help raise awareness of the dangers posed by cattle in fields with public rights of way.

“I had the imprints of hoof marks, bruises, cuts and grazes all over my body,” she said. “I was convinced that if I fell asleep, I would never wake up.

“I still have anxiety when on walks in the countryside and am always on alert for the presence of cattle.

“We live in a rural community and there are lots of footpaths around the fields in the area and I do not want other peoples lives to be at risk.

“I want to ensure the emphasis of my story is to improve awareness of the dangers of cows, particularly those in fields with footpaths.

“I am determined not to take on the mantle of being a victim as it’s disempowering.”

An investigation by the HSE found that livestock were being kept in a field with a public right of way across it and insufficient measures were taken to protect members of the public from cattle and calves.

A sign warning the public of the cattle had been destroyed and not replaced.

After the hearing, HSE principal inspector Howard Whittaker said: “The injuries sustained by Janicke have been devastating and completely changed her life.

“However, given the nature of the attack, the end result could have been far worse and resulted in two people losing their lives.

“Cattle are extremely protective of their calves and even calm cattle can become aggressive if they think the calves may, in any way, be threatened, even by members of the public walking past.

“Where possible, farmers should avoid putting cattle, especially cows with calves, in fields where members of the public have a legal right to walk."

Martin Falshaw pleaded guilty to breaching Section 3 (2) of the Health & Safety at Work etc Act 1974.

His company was fined £770.50 and ordered to pay £4,539 in costs.