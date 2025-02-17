Farmer took his own life following vet inspection, inquest hears

A 'distressed' Cumbrian farmer was found dead on his farm following a veterinary inspection, an inquest has heard.

Cockermouth Coroners’ Court opened the inquest following the tragic incident, which happened only last month, on 27 January.

The court heard that 63-year-old Malcolm Ridley died at Brewery House Farm, Caldbeck following a veterinary inspection which looked into the state of his stock.

Assistant coroner for Cumbria, Dr Nicholas Shaw said at the inquest opening: "The brief circumstances are that Mr Ridley was a farmer,.

“He was clearly somewhat distressed by it. He left the scene but was found shortly afterwards deceased in his property.”

Dr Shaw confirmed that a full inquest into the incident would occur on a future date.