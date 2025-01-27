Farmer urged to participate in 2025 Groceries Code Adjudicator survey

The Groceries Code Adjudicator has launched its survey to gather key information on supplier-retailer relationships, with the NFU urging farmers to participate.

Launched earlier this month, the GCA's annual survey - open for producers to complete online - will close for responses on 23 February 2025.

The past year has been particularly challenging for UK farmers and growers, putting additional strain on some supply chain relationships.

The NFU says the survey is a valuable opportunity for suppliers to tell the GCA about any issues they are facing and whether retailers are treating them fairly and lawfully.

Information gathered from farmer and grower feedback is vital to highlight current issues the grocery sector is facing, the union explains.

The data will influence and shape the GCA’s future work and priorities for the upcoming year.

Last year’s survey showed an improvement in retailers’ compliance with the GSCOP (Groceries Supply Code of Practice).

However, the results also showed the key issues facing suppliers are still discrepancies around invoices, inaccurate forecasting and delays around cost price increase requests.

This is the twelfth year the survey has been conducted and the current GCA, Mark White, is urging suppliers to continue their support by submitting their responses.

“I want to hear from as many suppliers as possible about their ongoing experiences supplying the large retailers," Mr White said.

"Your feedback helps me to better understand supplier concerns and to focus my engagement to ensure these retailers treat all suppliers fairly and lawfully.”

YouGov is conducting the survey for the GCA and all information provided will be treated in confidence.

Respondents are not identified to the GCA without having given their consent, and are never identified to retailers.