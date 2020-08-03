Farmer urges others to inspire consumers with Scotch Lamb PGI

Farmers have been urged to highlight the high welfare and environmental standards that go behind producing Scotch Lamb PGI

Farmers play an 'important role' in encouraging consumers to view Scotch Lamb PGI as a shopping essential and to help promote it as a versatile ingredient.

This is according to Fife sheep farmer George Milne, who is a passionate advocate of farm visits and the need for children to be exposed to agriculture before they leave school.

The Quality Meat Scotland (QMS) Board Member wants to help inspire consumers to include home-produced Scotch Lamb in their regular diet.

“Lamb is an unsung hero of Scottish produce," he said, adding that farmers should do more to promote the meat to the public.







“Consumers should be proud of Scottish agriculture and the farmers that produce their food," Mr Milne added.

Although farm visits are not available right now, he said farmers could use this opportunity to think more about educating and building trust with consumers.

With the recent launch of the joint GB-wide ‘Make it’ with Lamb campaign, Mr Milne saidthe summer months and an increase in home cooking were ideal catalysts for farmers to get involved and encourage consumers to give Scotch Lamb a try.

“Many of us are turning to the BBQ for our evening meals and traditionally that meant reaching for sausages or burgers – but what we need to be promoting is that higher quality cuts of meat are just as suited to the BBQ,” he added.

"We are producing a high-quality product and there are a number of ways that we can help drive a positive relationship built on mutual trust and respect."

Mr Milne called on farmers to submit lamb recipes to local newspapers, share information about how it is reared on social media or support content from the Scotch Kitchen or QMS social channels.