Farmer views needed for survey on UK farm assurance schemes

Farmers are being urged to take part in an online survey as part of a broader evaluation of the UK’s farm assurance schemes following backlash against Red Tractor.

The next steps in the comprehensive independent evaluation have today been announced by the commissioners of the UK Farm Assurance Review.

The project, jointly set up by the NFU and AHDB, along with NFU Cymru, the Ulster Farmers' Union (UFU) and NFU Scotland, focuses on repurposing UK farm assurance.

It follows Red Tractor receiving significant criticism from the industry over its controversial Greener Farms Commitment (GFC) module, which was unveiled in October 2023 but has since been dropped.

The Commissioners have now issued a short online survey for farmers from any sector that aims to help provide evidence for the review and assist in the development of its recommendations.

Dr David Llewellyn, former principal of Harper Adams University and the lead commissioner, said the project was seeking views, in a variety of ways, across the UK agri-food industry.

"This is your chance to tell us your experiences of farm assurance so that we hear directly from the farming community," he added.

"We are really looking forward to the participation in this survey of as many farmers as possible, as part of their contribution to this important review.

"Our evidence gathering will also involve direct engagement by the Commissioners with other key stakeholders.

The independent review of the UK Farm Assurance System is planned to report at the end of this year.

The survey, which will take 10 minutes to complete, closes for responses on 31 August.