Farmer who cycled Land's End to John O Groat's raises thousands

A retired farmer who undertook a UK-wide solo bike ride from Land's End to John O'Groats has raised thousands for a farming charity.

Dairy and sheep farmer Will Appleby – who describes himself as a ‘pensioner with knackered knees on a bike’ – embarked on the journey in support of the Farming Community Network (FCN).

Will's excursion started on 25 April at Land's End in Cornwall, and finished at John O'Groats in the far north of Scotland, on 13 May.

Throughout the entire journey, the 67-year-old carried full camping gear weighing about 30 kilos.

During it, he was prescribed antibiotics for a tick bite, which he said had "probably given me Lyme disease".

"When I was feeling ill with such a long way to go I began to wonder why, but all my supporters kept me going," Will said at the end of the journey.

"I thank all of you for your kind words and also all the lovely people I have met on the way."

As of 6 June, Will has raised just over £3,400 for the FCN, a charity which he said offered a lifeline for farmers.

“Farming is often a solitary and lonely occupation and I have had my share of dark days and before the onset of the internet, there seemed no one to turn to for help or much needed support," he said.

“Unless the older farmer is supported and enabled to thrive, how on earth can we expect the youth of today to learn from their experience and take on this wonderful yet highly challenging life?”

Alex Phillimore, head of communications at the FCN, said Will’s enthusiasm for cycling and his support for the charity was inspiring.

"His many adventures over the last few years have shown that there’s no age limit to when someone can don their cycling gear and set an ambitious goal that would have many shaking in their boots.

"People like Will really show the strength of community in farming, and by giving something back, he hopes to help to support other farmers through their own challenges."

Will’s JustGiving fundraiser is available to see online.