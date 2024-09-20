Farmer who died 'unexpectedly' found dead in slurry tank

A Welsh farmer who died 'unexpectedly' last week was found dead in a slurry tank after being reported missing, an inquest has heard.

Islwyn Owen, 67, who farmed in the village of Llanycil, near Bala, in Gwynedd, was reported missing on the night of 4 September.

However, 90 minutes after being reported missing, his body was found in a slurry tank on the farm.

The inquest into his death, which took place on Wednesday, was adjourned in order for further investigations to commence.

Coroner Kate Robertson said: "I have reasonable cause to suspect that his death was unnatural.

"Sadly, Mr Owen was found in a slurry tank, and confirmed dead by paramedics," she added.

Last week, a local councillor told the BBC that the community was "shocked" following his death.

Councillor Alan Jones Evans, who represents the Llanuwchllyn ward, described Mr Owen as a "conscientious and busy farmer".

He said: "That was his life – agriculture, I was a tidy farmer and that was his world intact. Everyone knew who Islwyn was," he said.

"I would like to extend my condolences to his widow, Margaret. Islwyn was well known in agriculture locally and beyond.

"He was a familiar face at every agricultural show and society in the whole area, and this news is a loss to the local area."

Police said they were working in conjunction with the Health and Safety Executive (HSE) to better understand the circumstances leading up to the incident.

It comes after the safety regulator released figures showing that farming continues to have the poorest safety record of any occupation.

A total of 27 people lost their lives on farms in Great Britain in 2023-2024.