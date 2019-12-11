Farmer who drove to pub in tractor ordered to pay over £1,000

The farmer wasn't insured to drive his tractor for social purposes, the court heard

A farmer who drove a tractor to his local pub has been fined and given eight points on his driving licence.

The Somerset farmer drove his Massey Ferguson tractor to the Cotley Inn, near Chard after work on 14 March.

However, according to local newspaper Chard and Illminster News, he wasn't insured to drive his tractor for social purposes.

Joe Hare, of Wellings Close, Tatworth, pleaded not guilty by post during a trial at the Somerset Magistrates.







The court found him guilty in his absence. The 26-year-old was ordered to pay out £1,346 and given eight points on his licence.

The young farmer was only insured to drive the machinery for agricultural purposes, the court heard.

The newspaper goes on to report that prosecutor Suzie Butler said Mr Hare was observed by a police officer driving home at 7:30pm in his tractor.

“The police officer had an in-depth knowledge of agricultural vehicles on the road and discovered that the defendant’s vehicle had never been permitted for social use on his insurance policy,” she said.

Mr Hare was fined £660 and was also ordered to pay £620 costs and a £66 victim surcharge.