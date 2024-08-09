Farmer with MND to undergo tartan tractor run fundraiser

A unique tartan-wrapped JCB Fastrac is set to lead the march in a tractor run which aims to raise funds for a motor neurone disease charity.

Behind the wheel of the tractor will be Scottish farmer Sandy Duffus, who was diagnosed with MND earlier this year.

She will be driving 'Doddie the iCON', named after Scottish rugby union player Doddie Weir, who died from MND in 2022.

Approximately 1,100 people are diagnosed annually with the disease in the UK and up to 5,000 UK adults are affected at any one time.

As part of the fundraiser, tractors will leave the Haughs in Turriff at 6:30pm on 14 August, making their way through Rothienorman to finish at Thainstone Mart, Inverurie.

The two businesses behind the initiative are Annie Kenyon Architects and Agricultural Machinery Specialists CC Powell, who recently raised over £20,000 for My Name'5 Doddie Foundation, a charity founded by Doddie Weir.

The JCB Fastrac 4220 iCon, wrapped in Doddie’s own tartan livery, was designed to support fundraising and awareness for the charity.

Doddie, who died aged 52, founded the charity to fund research with the vision of ‘A world free of MND’, and so far, has raised over £11 million.

Whilst the foundation is actively making progress, due to lack of funding, a cure has not yet been found for this fatal disease.

Annie Kenyon said: “We are absolutely thrilled that Sandy will be leading the tractor run next week – whilst ticking another wish off his bucket list.

"Sandy's daughter, Kayleigh was determined to promote the foundation even further and contacted me to organise the tractor convoy to allow local farmers and businesses to show our support to Sandy and his family, and of course raise as much money as we can for the foundation.”

To support the charity, or to take part in the tractor run, donations of a minimum of £20 can be made to the fundraising page.