Farmers’ £3 billion support confirmed in time for 2020

Sajid Javid has given a boost to UK farmers and rural communities by announcing nearly £3 billion of funding for 2020

The government has today confirmed nearly £3 billion of funding for 2020 to support farmers once the UK leaves the EU.

This cash injection will maintain the level of funding for the Common Agricultural Policy (CAP) direct payments at the same rate as last year.

Chancellor of the Exchequer Sajid Javid today (30 December) confirmed the cash will be used to support farmers once the UK leaves the EU in January.

The EU's scheme will be replaced by a new system based on public money for public goods, the government said.







The cash injection will allow the funding for direct payments for 2020 to continue at the same level as 2019 and supplement the remaining EU funding that farmers will receive for development projects until 2023 at the latest.

The government has already guaranteed the current annual budget to farmers in every year of the parliament.

It is in addition to the £216 million of funding awarded since the Spending Round to support the farming sector in Scotland and Wales.

Mr Javid, said: “When we leave the EU and are freed from the Common Agricultural Policy, we will be able to support our vital rural communities – who are a cornerstone of life in the UK – with a fairer and less bureaucratic system.

“Farmers can enter the New Year with confidence that they have our backing and will be able to thrive after Brexit.”

Defra Secretary Theresa Villiers, added: “Outside the EU we will have a simpler, fairer funding system – one that rewards farmers for enhancing our environment and safeguarding our high animal welfare standards.

“We are committed to making sure our rural communities feel the benefits of Brexit and will ensure our farmers get a better deal.”

The funding announced today will be available from late 2020, as in previous years.

The government will therefore provide £2.852 billion of support, topping up the remaining EU funding, and matching the total funding for Direct Payment available for 2019.

The funding is spread across two financial years.