Farmers across UK prepare to converge on London for huge rally

Farmers across the UK will rally on the streets of London tomorrow as part of the industry's biggest display of rejection of government policy yet.

The rally, expected to draw in thousands, will commence at Richmond Terrace in Whitehall, opposite Downing Street, at 11am on Tuesday (19 November).

The event is taking place against the backdrop of controversial farm inheritance tax changes, growing financial pressures and uncertainty over future policy.

The Labour government's reform of agricultural property relief (APR) proved to be the final straw for many, as farms worth more than £1m will incur a 20% inheritance tax charge.

Since that announcement, and subsequent doubling down by the government, the industry has warned that family farms across the country would see a 'catastrophic' impact to their businesses and livelihoods.

The nearest Tube stations to attend the rally are Westminster and Embankment, and the exact location can be found using the app What3Words - 'fresh.butter.grapes'.

The original plan was for it to begin at Trafalgar Square, but due to the larger than expected numbers, the event was relocated.

The protest will include several speeches from leaders across the farming industry and politics, with TV personalities such as Jeremy Clarkson also expected to attend.

Following this, a procession will take place to Parliament Square, which will be spearheaded by a number of children on toy tractors.

The rally will then return to Richmond Terrace for a final address by NFU president, Tom Bradshaw.

Organisers, who include farmers Clive Bailye, Olly Harrison, Martin Williams, Andrew Ward and James Mills, have reminded all attendees of their "responsibilities to, not only themselves, but also, the reputation of the farming industry".

"Remember - you must register to be kept informed on further detail or any changes to plans," they said on The Farming Forum.

“Organisers remind attendees that they should not bring machinery. Trouble will not be tolerated, and organisers continue to work closely with the Metropolitan Police to ensure the safety of all involved, given the family nature of the event.”

Attendees to the protest are also being asked to bring with them British produce to make a mass Food Bank donation.

The rally is separate from the NFU’s 'mass lobby of MPs' event, taking place on the same day, which will be attended by 1,800 farmers and is at full capacity.

The venue for this is the Church House conference centre in Westminster, where farmers will ask their MPs to 'look them in the eye' and tell them whether they support changes outlined in last week's budget.

Both events are taking place due to inheritance tax changes to agricultural property relief (APR) and business property relief (BPR), with fears this would deal a 'hammer blow' to family farms.

Tightening margins, record inflation, extreme weather and increased production costs meant that many farmers were now at 'breaking point' and 'unable to absorb any more cost burden'.

The tax changes could also increase food costs to consumers, farming bodies have warned, adding pressure to many still experiencing the cost-of-living crisis.