Farmers across UK urged to take part in Open Farm Sunday 2025

Farmers across the UK are being encouraged to help foster greater appreciation for their role in food production by registering to take part in Open Farm Sunday.

This year, OFS aims to cultivate connections, educate communities, and showcase the role of farmers in producing food while protecting the environment.

Taking place on 8 June, farmers are being encouraged by organiser Linking Environment And Farming (LEAF) to register their interest now.

With over 150,000 visitors attending OFS events each year, the impact the initiative has on the public’s understanding of farming is significant.

More than 225 events took place on farms across the country last year.

LEAF education specialist, Sam Wyman has supported numerous farmers and land managers to host events over the years.

“Remember what an amazing resource your farm is when you look at it with a fresh perspective,” he explained.

“Even the simplest items and tasks – like touching some grain or holding an EID tag – can be truly eye-opening for visitors.

"You’ll get the most from your event by using a handful of props that engage the senses and help you share your knowledge in bitesize pieces.”

Recent OFS data shows that 91% of visitors are motivated to buy more British produce after attending an event.

By giving access and sharing stories and expertise, LEAF says farmers can directly bridge the knowledge gap and reinforce the importance of supporting local farming.

Mr Wyman is clear about the farmer-focused benefits of providing opportunities for curious consumers to visit local farms.

“Everyone I’ve ever worked with to host an OFS event is absolutely buzzing at the end of the day," he explained.

"Farmer’s take real pride in what they’re doing and that shines through. This enthusiasm is what piques people’s interest."

Farmers can register their Open Farm Sunday event online and access freely available resources, including webinars and promotional materials.