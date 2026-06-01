Farmers and firefighters halt major Pentland wildfire threat

A wildfire in the Pentland Hills was contained to around 17 hectares after a rapid response by firefighters, farmers and gamekeepers helped prevent a potential 550-hectare escalation.

The fire broke out at Eastside Farm, outside Edinburgh, on 25 May, prompting a major multi-agency operation to protect the wider landscape.

The Scottish Fire and Rescue Service mobilised six appliances after being alerted at 4.23pm, with crews remaining at the scene until around 10.22pm.

They were supported by a major local response involving 16 gamekeepers and 14 farmers using fogging units, all-terrain vehicles and a tractor across steep and challenging ground.

Support came from 10 estates, farms and rural businesses across the Pentlands and beyond.

Those involved brought local knowledge, specialist equipment and practical skills to help contain the blaze before it could spread further.

The incident came during a period of heightened wildfire risk, with a warning in place until 1 June.

It also followed sustained concern over wildfire preparedness in Scotland after last year’s major Carrbridge-Dava Moor fire.

Local estimates suggest the blaze affected around 17 hectares.

However, those involved said there was a credible risk it could have spread across as much as 550 hectares without rapid intervention.

The fire also had the potential to escalate across Black Hill and the main Pentland ridge.

As well as threatening neighbouring landholdings and the wider landscape, the timing of the fire raised concerns for sensitive moorland habitat and ground-nesting birds during the breeding season.

Jenny Cowan, of Eastside Farm, said she was “extremely grateful” to the Pentland community and others who helped stop the wildfire in the Green Cleugh.

“Without the swift action of amazing volunteers, this wildfire would have been significantly worse,” she said.

“The farming and gamekeeping communities were exceptional, utterly selfless and brave in what was a frightening and fast-moving situation.”

She said the SFRS had offered “huge support”, adding that the Sighthill firefighters first on the scene were “fantastic”.

“I don’t use the term hero lightly, but those involved in the response effort were just that,” she said.

“Thank you from the bottom of our hearts.”

Ross Ewing, director of moorland and strategic projects for Scottish Land & Estates, said the incident showed the importance of estates and rural businesses working with the fire service during wildfire incidents.

He said people working on the land every day brought specialist knowledge, practical skills and equipment that the public sector could not replicate at short notice.

“This was another superb example of land managers and the SFRS working together, and we pay tribute to the 10 estates and farms who answered the call for help,” he said.

Mr Ewing said managed muirburn, carried out lawfully and responsibly over many years, had proved important at Eastside.

He said previously burned areas helped land managers gain access, create firebreaks and slow the fire’s progress, giving those on the ground a better chance of containing it.

“When it comes to wildfire behaviour, the weather and topography are beyond our control,” he said.

“The one factor we can influence is fuel – the amount of above-ground vegetation available to burn.”

Mr Ewing said active land management helped reduce fuel loads and maintain the knowledge, skills and equipment needed when wildfires break out.

He also said the incident highlighted the importance of accessing the countryside responsibly.

Local authorities will soon have powers to introduce fire management byelaws, similar to those in place in the Cairngorms National Park.

Mr Ewing said the Pentland Hills incident should prompt consideration of whether such powers should “urgently” be made available in the area.

Deputy Assistant Chief Officer Kenny Barbour, head of prevention at the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service, thanked the local farming and land management community for its support.

“We are extremely grateful for the exceptional support provided by the local farming and land management community whose knowledge, equipment and commitment proved invaluable in helping bring the fire under control so quickly,” he said.

He said responding safely to wildfires often required a “unique collaborative effort” between crews, landowners and other responders.

Mr Barbour encouraged anyone wishing to support emergency response work to join the Community Asset Register.

The register is a Scotland-wide database of trained volunteers with access to equipment who can safely assist during wildfire incidents.

Nick Marshall, a volunteer from neighbouring Baddinsgill Farm, said muirburn should be recognised as a tool for wildfire prevention.

“We need to change perceptions so that muirburn is correctly recognised and implemented as a vital tool to prevent wildfire,” he said.

“We must stop politicising it and instead use it as part of our toolkit for managing our wild spaces.”

He said the skills that helped stop the fire becoming a more serious incident had been developed through decades of experience and generational knowledge of controlled muirburning.

Land managers said the incident showed the need for continued work on prevention, access, equipment and coordination to strengthen wildfire resilience.