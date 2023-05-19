Farmers and hospitality brands should work more closely, NFU urges

Hospitality businesses and farmers should develop stronger relationships to add value to brands while supporting local food production, the NFU has said.

Building relationships between the hospitality sector and farmers can deliver benefits to businesses, customers, and food producers, the union explained.

In a new report released on Friday (19 May), the NFU has outlined how British food sourcing can add value to hospitality businesses.

Developing collaborative relationships with local producers can also enable British food to be "an integral part of out of home brands and the farm to fork story".

The NFU brought together industry leaders and operators for a roundtable discussion to launch the report and to hear how sustainability and “supporting local” holds a place in the public’s buying choices.

The discussion acknowledged the benefits of purchasing British food and drink and working more closely with the nation's farmers and growers.

Hospitality, like British farming, has faced huge challenges over the past eighteen months.

Both sectors have suffered record levels of inflation, the cost of living crisis, and the impacts of the pandemic.

NFU President Minette Batters said developing relationships between the out of home sector and British farmers would "create even more opportunities to serve up local food."

“British farming, food and hospitality are intrinsically linked, and this report sets out our vision on how British food can add value to hospitality brands and why they should build the farming story into their business.

“The NFU will continue these conversations by holding further roundtable discussions in order to engage with all aspects of the UK’s diverse hospitality sector.”

Research commissioned by the NFU in 2022 showed the importance of British food sourcing to people when eating out of home and how local food can add value to brands.

In difficult trading conditions, sourcing can be used to build a strong relationship with customers and gain “cut through” in a competitive marketplace.

Consumer feedback gained in the research shows that promoting British provenance can also add loyalty to brands within the market.

Additionally, the NFU said sourcing locally can enable businesses to charge a premium as consumers are willing to pay extra where local provenance is stated.

The union's new report said: "Collaboration between the out of home sector and food producers can help provide stability, build resilience, and give a vote of confidence to our farmers and growers.

"By investing in British food, you are investing in a sector which provides £127 billion to the economy and supports more than four million jobs.

"Additionally, you are working with producers leading the way on lowering carbon emissions and setting the standards of food production."