Farmers and industry experts wanted to join Farmer Scientist Network

Farmers and academic experts are wanted to join the Farmer Scientist Network to help make the industry become more sustainable.

Typically meeting up to three times a year, the voluntary network, part of the Yorkshire Agricultural Society, is inviting producers, and industry experts, to join.

As part of the group, farmers and scientists collaborate together to advance and deliver agricultural research.

The network has developed research and educational programmes to inform developments in the industry, including two European Innovation Partnership projects (EIP-Agri), Hill Sheep Health North and Crop Health North.

New members with expertise in four keys areas of focus are particularly being sought: in regenerative agricultural practices, animal and soil health, agri-tech solutions and mitigating climate change in agriculture.

Professor Rob Edwards, chair of the Farmer Scientist Network, said the group had a strong personal commitment to the future success of British agriculture.

“Globally, we know that farming is on a journey of great transformation with the pressures of sustainable productivity and climate change challenges at its heart.

"It is essential that we in the UK can build on the expertise of our scientists and farmers to inspire, encourage and support changes to meet these challenges.

“At this important juncture for British agriculture, the Farmer Scientist Network is looking for new members to take on these challenges and identify new ways in which science and technology can find solutions.”

Members of the network are expected to attend meetings and can take part in optional additional activity through project working groups.

To apply to join, those interested should attach their CV to a covering email to Hollyj@yas.co.uk.

The deadline for applications is Tuesday 14 June 2022.