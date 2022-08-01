Farmers are needed to shape new skills and careers platform

Farmers have just two months left to help shape a pilot scheme set up to boost the industry's skills and careers opportunities.

The Institute for Agriculture and Horticulture (TIAH) unveiled the platform earlier this year, with a launch date expected in 2023.

Farmers are wanted to trial the online service, bringing together new and existing training opportunities to make skills and career development more accessible to all.

Mark Woods, a beef and arable farmer from the Wye Valley, signed up to become a ‘TIAH Cultivator’ in light of the challenges surrounding recruitment and retention.

“I think the fact that TIAH is engaging the industry on the development of their platform before it goes live is fantastic,” said Mr Woods.

“The pilot scheme gives individuals the opportunity to sense check what is being developed and provide real-time feedback on what’s required. It’s all about creating a system that’s fit for purpose."

Through the scheme, Cultivators are offered the chance to join virtual training sessions, on a variety of topics, when it suits them.

Mr Woods explained that the struggle with recruitment and retention of staff due to misconceived perceptions about the industry and the available career options was a significant concern across the industry.

“However, this scheme is an opportunity to change the issue and allows farmers to play a part in the future success of agriculture and horticulture," he said.

“It’s more important than ever that we work together to showcase the professionalism of the sectors and promote the fact that there are various exciting career paths that are more than just a ‘job’.

“I’d really encourage others to be proactive and sign up to the scheme to help attract and secure a highly skilled labour force."

Janet Swadling, chief executive at TIAH, said that the organisation was encouraged by the contribution that had already been made from farmers.

“The cultivators have already given us some fantastic feedback on the online platform, but we want to make sure every region is well represented in the scheme.

"Therefore, having a greater proportion of cultivators involved in the scheme will help us to ensure farmers and growers in every area are supported in their careers with the best possible service,."

Farmers interested in finding out more about the pilot scheme can sign up online.