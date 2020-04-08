Farmers ask EU to take 'urgent action' as markets decline

EU livestock producers and their cooperatives have asked the European Commission to take 'urgent action'

Farmers have asked the European Commission to take 'urgent action' as many are faced with 'rapid market breakdown' due to Covid-19.

The spread of the virus and the measures implemented by governments to contain it have resulted in an abrupt closure of the majority of the continent’s food services.

This in turn has had a marked effect on the suppliers of these services across the agricultural sector, EU farming cooperative Copa and Cogeca warned.

It has gathered data from their members showing the impact that the Covid-19 crisis has on the dairy, beef, sheep and goat sector.







Based on this information, several letters have been sent to the European Commission calling for specific measures to be put in place and to be financed outside the CAP budget.

Pekka Pesonen, Secretary General of Copa and Cogeca, said the co-op has urged the need for additional 'targeted market measures' for the livestock sector.

“We are disappointed that no decision in support of the agricultural sector," he said, "In these times that are trying for all of us, the agricultural sector is ensuring food security for every EU citizen.

"At the same time, the sector is currently facing unprecedented circumstances caused by factors beyond agriculture."

At present, there is a 'negative sentiment' on the dairy market, which is weighing prices down at a time of year that represents peak season, the co-op said.

The prices of several dairy products have dramatically decreased, with SMP prices sharply falling to the intervention level.

This is already creating a huge amount of pressure on farm prices. Thierry Roquefeuil, Chair of the Copa and Cogeca Working Party on Dairy Products, said the EU dairy market cannot 'deteriorate any further'.

"Dairy farmers and their cooperatives cannot bear the consequences of another crisis so soon after the previous crisis and they cannot be left alone," he said.

"The European Commission and the member states, have the responsibility to act now. Copa and Cogeca are calling for timely action to trigger the necessary measures and for private storage to be activated for all dairy products.

"Ensuring private storage for SMP, all types of cheeses, butter, including for frozen storage of buffalo milk and/or buffalo curd would have a beneficial impact on ensuring year-round food security

"It is also important to assess the impact that the closure of schools has had on the delivery of milk and dairy products to children in schools and to avoid unnecessary restrictions stemming from competition law in this force majeure situation.”

Copa and Cogeca said it 'sincerely hopes' that the European Commission will consider measures needed to safeguard 'high-quality' European livestock sectors.