Farmers asked to help shape Welsh red meat sector's future

Hybu Cig Cymru – Meat Promotion Wales (HCC) is calling on Welsh farmers to share their views as it develops a new long-term strategy for the industry.

The red meat levy board's survey is the next step to gather views on the industry’s challenges and priorities, and what HCC can do to support it.

It forms a key part of the board’s engagement process in shaping Vision 2030 – HCC’s next strategic plan.

This will guide its priorities for supporting the Welsh red meat sector over the next four years.

HCC chief executive José Peralta said: "As we look towards the culmination of the current vision, we must also plan for the next.

"I have met with a number of key stakeholder groups in recent weeks to start this important discussion."

The survey forms part of a wider engagement plan delivered throughout 2025, which will include meetings and HCC attendance at livestock markets and events.

The first was held at NSA Welsh Sheep on Wednesday (21 May) at Tregoyd Farm, Brecon.

"We would ask levy payers to come and talk to us at forthcoming events, or fill the online survey to make your views heard," Mr Peralta added.

"It is vital that stakeholders from across Wales contribute to the process so that HCC is fully informed of the complex challenges within our industry.”

The levy board's online survey went live this week and will remain open until 25 July.