Farmers asked to light beacons for Queen's Platinum Jubilee

Farmers have been asked to play a part in making the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee in 2022 a memorable celebration for the whole country by lighting beacons.

More than 1,500 beacons will be lit across the country at 9.15pm on 2 July 2022 to mark the 70th anniversary of the Queen’s coronation.

Beacons were lit to celebrate Queen Victoria’s Diamond Jubilee in 1897, and then again to celebrate Queen Elizabeth’s Silver, Golden and Diamond Jubilees, and in 2016 to celebrate her 90th birthday.

Organisers are aiming to make the 2022 event the biggest and most dramatic one yet and have appealed to farmers to set up beacons on their property to ensure an impressive chain of blazes stretches across the UK.

The lighting of the beacons will be accompanied by pipers performing a song called Dio Regenare, which was composed for the event.

The NFU is supporting the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee beacons and is encouraging farmers to light beacons as part of the celebration.

The union's president Minette Batters said: "From the uplands to the lowlands, our farmers will be lighting beacons on the most iconic parts of the countryside in tribute."

Events can be private or open to the public, but both type of event should be registered, so they can be recorded in a later publication to mark the occasion.

Three types of beacon will be lit: a free-standing gas beacon, a brazier or a bonfire. At 1pm on the day, town criers across the country will announce the lighting of the fires.