Farmers asked to provide feedback to minimum wage increases

Farmers are being asked to provide evidence on the impact of upcoming rises in the National Living Wage (NLW) and National Minimum Wage (NMW) rates.

The Low Pay Commission (LPC) is looking at the affordability and effects of an increase in April 2023 to an NLW rate of £10.32.

The advisory body's NLW rate projection for the year after - April 2024 - is £10.95.

The age threshold for the NLW is also due to come down to 21 by 2024 at the latest.

The LPC, which advises the government on the levels of both the NLW and NMW, is seeking feedback on any consequences for businesses.

It is wanting views on business conditions and the economic outlook, in light of the pandemic and the support measures the government has implemented in response to it.

The LPC said: "To help shape the recommendations we will make this autumn on the 2023 minimum wage rates, we are seeking evidence on the impact of the NLW and NMW.

"All interested parties are invited to submit evidence to our consultation."

Responses are requested by email to lpc@lowpay.gov.uk.