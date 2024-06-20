Farmers asked to turn fields purple to support children's charity

Farmers are being asked to turn their fields purple in support of a charity working to help seriously ill children in the UK.

Agricultural supplier Carrs Billington has announced it will again raise money for children's charity WellChild for 2024.

After nearly 10 years of support, Carrs Billington has donated tens of thousands from the sale of its unique purple bale wrap and fundraising activities by staff.

Another significant contribution will be made to the charity this year, and farming businesses are needed to help.

For the 2024 campaign, farmers are being asked to create emoji-inspired displays with the wrap, and a large WellChild sticker must be prominently displayed.

Once created, farmers - and the general public - are being urged to share pictures on social media using the hashtag #spottedpurple and tagging @CarrsBillington and @WellChild.

Each time a person does this with a photo of different bales, they will be entered into a draw to win £200 of Carr’s Billington vouchers.

WellChild chief executive Colin Dyer thanked farmers for helping to support the charity's aims.

"We would like to thank Carr’s Billington and Zeus Packaging for their fantastic support over so many years for WellChild and the families we help across the UK.

"The hay bale emojis are a fantastic sight in fields all across the country and the money which is raised by the farming community will go to support children with serious and complex health conditions to live a better, happier life.”