Farmers at forefront as Wales debates new Glyndŵr national park

Farmers across Wales are being urged to speak up as a 12-week consultation opens on the proposed Glyndwr National Park, a move that could reshape the future of rural land use, conservation, and local economies.

Launched by Natural Resources Wales (NRW), the statutory consultation follows two years of technical assessment and community engagement, including with farmers and landowners.

Earlier rounds of public feedback in 2023 and 2024 have already helped shape the draft boundary map and supporting evidence now under consideration.

The national park, which would be Wales' fourth, would span from the coast near Prestatyn in Denbighshire, down through Flintshire and Wrexham County Borough, before ending in the north of Powys.

Ash Pearce, programme manager for NRW, called the plan “a once-in-a-generation opportunity to protect nature, support communities, and shape a better future for this stunning part of Wales.”

He added: “We know change can be difficult, but with the right approach, a new National Park could bring real benefits for people, wildlife and the local economy.”

For farmers, the proposals carry both promise and uncertainty. While some welcome the potential boost for tourism and nature-friendly farming schemes, others fear tighter planning rules and increased red tape.

With large tracts of working farmland included in the proposed boundary, the sector’s response is expected to play a decisive role in shaping the final outcome.

Industry bodies have already urged farmers to engage fully with the process to ensure that the consultation reflects the realities of managing land and producing food in the region.

Public meetings and consultation events will be held over the coming months, offering residents, farmers, and other stakeholders a chance to examine the proposals in detail. Responses must be submitted before the closing date of 8 December 2025.

Maps of the proposed Glyndwr National Park are available to download online, with NRW advising Adobe Acrobat for viewing the detailed version.

Full details of consultation events and supporting information are available via the NRW website.