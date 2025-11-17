Farmers' Ball raises £25,000 as FCN celebrates 30 years

More than 400 guests came together in Staffordshire to celebrate 30 years of the Farming Community Network (FCN), as the Farmers' Ball raised an impressive £25,000 to support the charity’s work across rural Britain.

Hosted at the Ingestre Suite at Staffordshire County Showground earlier this month, the event marked three decades of FCN’s service to farming families.

Organisers said they were “humbled” by the turnout and the generosity of those who donated auction items, raffle prizes and sponsorship.

The night’s emotional highlight came from Andy and Lynda Eadon, who spoke about their Len’s Light initiative and the importance of self-care and open conversations in farming communities. Their speech, which drew both tears and laughter, left a strong impression on the room.

The evening also shone a wider light on the work FCN does. For 30 years, the charity has provided confidential, practical and emotional support to farmers and rural families facing challenges ranging from market volatility and livestock disease to bereavement, mental health pressures and extreme weather.

FCN’s volunteers handle thousands of enquiries every year, offering a lifeline grounded in understanding of rural life.

Rural charities such as FCN — along with organisations like RABI, RSABI and the Yellow Wellies campaign — form a vital safety net for farming communities across the UK.

With many farmers working long hours in isolation and under growing financial and regulatory stress, these charities help bridge gaps in mental-health provision, advocate during periods of national crisis, and step in quickly when families need support the most.

As agriculture undergoes rapid change, from shifting environmental policy to fluctuating global markets, industry leaders say the role of these charities has never been more essential. Their local presence and trusted networks mean rural families always have somewhere to turn.

The Staffordshire FCN volunteer team, who spent months planning the event, said they were immensely proud of the £25,000 raised — money that will directly support farmers and rural communities across the country.