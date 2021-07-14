Farmers behind Dingley Dell win British charcuterie award

Farmers behind the pork firm Dingley Dell have won a major award for their efforts in driving up the production and quality standards of British charcuterie.

Dingley Dell Cured is a joint venture between third generation Suffolk farmers Mark and Paul Hayward.

They create an artisan range of British charcuterie, including fermented sausages and air-dried whole muscle cuts for the retail and hospitality market.

Having already won the British Charcuterie Live Awards 2020/21 Champion of Champions Producer, Dingley Dell Cured has been awarded a further honour - Industry Champion.

The award, sponsored by Red Tractor, set out the key criteria which had to be met to demonstrate their commitment to driving up the production and quality standards of British charcuterie.

Dingley Dell Cured was found to be a suitable ambassador for the sector, as they have a 'real passion' for the growth and innovation of British charcuterie.

Mark Hayward of Dingley Dell Cured said: “Red Tractor has been working hard for many years on setting high standards in pork production and safety.

"It’s so gratifying that they are recognising the opportunities that 100% British-made charcuterie can offer to grow sales of meat from Red Tractor Assured farms.”

Richard Cattell, Red Tractor’s Head of Commercial added: "Dingley Dell are great ambassadors for the British Pig industry, Red Tractor and for British Charcuterie.

"We are delighted to present the Industry Champion award to such a worthy winner."

As well as producing award-winning products, further criteria for the award is that meat must be fully traceable back to the Red Tractor assured farms it has been sourced from.

Meat can either be reared by the charcuterie producer who must be a current Red Tractor Farm Scheme member, or bought-in.

If it is the latter, it must be sourced from known Red Tractor Assured farms with whom a close relationship is maintained to ensure quality and full traceability.