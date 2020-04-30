Farmers call on councils to reopen recycling centres

The Ulster Farmers Union has urged councils to reopen recycling centres amid a spike in flytipping incidents

Farmers are calling on local councils to reopen recycling centres as incidences of fly-tipping continue to 'spiral out of control'.

Rural areas have been the target of an increase in fly-tipping incidences as the public struggle to deal with excess waste since coronavirus restrictions were introduced.

The Ulster Farmers’ Union (UFU) said it’s 'vital' that councils start putting measures in place so that household recycling centres can resume business in a safe manner.

The union's deputy president, Victor Chestnutt said: “In recent weeks numerous farmers have discovered the disposal of waste on their land and action needs to be taken to tackle the issue.







"It’s unfair that many of our members have had to endure the irresponsible behaviour of others. Their decision to dispose of waste so carelessly can cause serious issues for farm businesses due to the danger it poses.”

In the past the incorrect disposal of waste has polluted watercourses, contaminated land and has even harmed wildlife.

The UFU said flytipping incidents also puts livestock at risk: "Animals are inquisitive and may ingest materials that have been dumped," Mr Chesnutt explained.

Garden waste such as grass cuttings and hedge trimmings may not seem harmful if tipped into a field, but if consumed by animals, it can cause sickness.

The union said such waste crime incidents can even result in multiple deaths creating severe financial pressure for the farmer.

"Members of the public need to take responsibility for their actions. Dumping waste in fields or other areas is totally irresponsible and must stop,” added Mr Chestnutt.

The UFU said it would be contacting political parties and councils urging them to reopen recycling centres to help tackle this problem.