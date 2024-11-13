Farmers can now apply directly online for expanded 2024 SFI

Farmers in England can now apply directly online for the expanded 2024 Sustainable Farming Incentive (SFI) scheme offer.

This has been made possible after the government announced the removal of the expression of interest process for the scheme.

It means farmers can make applications directly via the online Rural Payments Service.

Under the expanded SFI offer, farmers will be able to apply to choose from 102 actions, including more than 20 new options.

The NFU said it welcomed the removal of the expression of interest survey which had been in place 'longer than anyone would have liked'.

However, the union said it still had concerns over the speed of conversion from initial applications being submitted, to the SFI agreements being offered.

NFU deputy president David Exwood said: “Cashflow and confidence in SFI are crucial in helping farmers plan for 2025 and beyond.

“It’s more important than ever now that those applications in the system are processed quickly, especially with the effective removal of delinked payments, to allow agreements to start as soon as possible."

The RPA said those who have submitted an SFI expression of interest form but haven't been invited to apply yet will receive a notification to submit their application.

This means that farmers will be able to access the expanded offer immediately, with the exception of those who farm on common land.

What's included in the expanded offer?

Under the ‘expanded’ SFI offer, farmers will be able to apply to choose from 102 actions, including:

• More than 20 new options, with payments for precision farming and agroforestry, plus actions to support flood preparedness, climate change resilience and ‘challenging’ weather conditions.

• An expanded offer for upland farmers.

• Most actions will be for three years to support tenants on short-term contracts.

However, the offer is not yet open to those who farm on common land.