Farmers central to new plan to protect 30% of England for nature

Ministers have unveiled a new plan to protect 30% of England’s land for nature by 2030, with farmers and landowners expected to play a central role in delivering the target.

The government’s 30by30 delivery plan is backed by £37 million for England’s protected landscapes, with the funding intended to restore wildlife, strengthen climate resilience and improve access to green space.

The target forms part of an international agreement involving more than 190 countries to protect and improve 30% of land and sea by the end of the decade.

Government analysis suggests around 32% of England’s land either already meets the required criteria or has the potential to qualify in future.

However, that does not mean the entire area is already protected or being managed effectively for nature.

The plan introduces a tiered approach to help farmers, land managers, protected landscape teams and local organisations identify where land is already delivering for wildlife and where further work or investment is needed.

A new online land-use story map is also being launched to support decisions about land management.

However, the announcement does not explain how much of the £37 million will be available directly to farmers, whether participation will be voluntary or what conditions could apply to productive farmland included in the target.

It also remains unclear how existing environmental farming schemes will contribute towards the government’s 30by30 commitment.

The funding will support England’s 10 National Parks and 34 National Landscapes as they expand nature-recovery projects.

This includes schemes such as the Big Chalk Nature Recovery Fund, which is intended to reconnect chalk and limestone habitats across an area covering around one-fifth of England.

Defra Secretary Emma Reynolds said: “Recent scorching heatwaves and record temperatures are a stark reminder of why this government is investing in tackling climate change and restoring nature.”

“Together with farmers, landowners and local partners, we are delivering a more resilient and thriving environment.”

Natural England chair Tony Juniper said the delivery plan marked a move from ambition towards practical action.

“Today marks a turning point for Nature recovery in England, moving us from ambition to real, tangible progress across the country,” he said.

Mr Juniper said cooperation between landowners, businesses, public bodies and local communities would be needed to reach the target.

He added that restoring natural systems could also strengthen food security, economic resilience and the country’s ability to adapt to climate change.

Ministers said the programme would support greater public access to nature, although land contributing towards 30by30 would not necessarily be available for unrestricted public use.

Further detail will be needed on the practical implications for working farms, including funding, land eligibility and whether participation could bring additional management or access requirements.