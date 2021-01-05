Farmers' children can still go to school in third lockdown

Farmers and those involved in food production are again included on a list of 'key workers' whose children will still be able to go to school.

The government announced the news on Monday (4 January) as schools closed again to most children following the introduction of the UK's third lockdown.

Being a key worker ensures that children of those workers will still be able to go to school as the country continues to battle the Covid-19 pandemic.

It includes professions such as doctors, nurses, midwives, teachers, nursery staff, police and transport workers.

Farmers are included on the list, as they are involved in food production.

Those involved in food processing, distribution, sale and delivery as well as those essential to the provision of other key goods (for example hygienic and veterinary medicines) are included.

Regarding the third lockdown, government guidance reads: “You may only leave your home for work if you cannot reasonably work from home.

“Where people cannot work from home - including, but not limited to, people who work in critical national infrastructure, construction, or manufacturing - they should continue to travel to their workplace.

“This is essential to keeping the country operating and supporting sectors and employers.

“Public sector employees working in essential services, including childcare or education, should continue to go into work."