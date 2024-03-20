Farmers' Choir raises £46,000 for RSABI and air ambulance charity

A performance by the Farmers’ Choir in Perth has raised £46,000 for Scottish agriculture charity, RSABI, and Scotland’s Charity Air Ambulance (SCAA).

Compered by well-known farmer and comedian, Jim Smith, the 85-strong choir performed 18 well-known songs to a packed Perth Concert Hall on 25 February.

The choir received a standing ovation from the auditorium and the sum will be split equally between the two charities

This takes the total raised for charity by the Farmers’ Choir - which is celebrating its 10th anniversary this year – to over £170,000.

During the past decade, the choir has supported rural initiatives and the Perth event was part of RSABI’s #KeepTalking mental health campaign.

The idea for the concert first came when Perthshire farmer David Mitchell and his wife Janie, a member of the choir, hatched a plan to raise funds for two charities close to their hearts.

RSABI CEO, Carol McLaren said: “We are very grateful for all the support we received for the concert and our thanks go to everyone who played a part in making it such an unforgettable night.

“We know how hard the choir practiced and it all paid off on the night – they literally sang their socks off and the result was a truly magical evening for everyone.

“We were particularly pleased that so many farming folk had the opportunity to meet up and enjoy each other’s company, with lots of reports of people meeting friends they hadn’t seen for up to 50 years.

"This rekindling of friendships is very much in the spirit of our #KeepTalking campaign.”

RSABI offers free practical, financial, and emotional support including counselling services, delivered quickly after receiving the initial enquiry.

Its free confidential support service is available 24 hours a day, every day of the year, by calling 0808 1234 555 or through a confidential webchat service.