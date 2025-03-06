Farmers' Choir raises over £56,000 for agricultural charity RSABI

A performance by the Farmers’ Choir in Aberdeenshire has raised over £56,000 in much-needed funds for Scottish agriculture charity RSABI.

Compered by well-known farmer and comedian, Jim Smith, the 80-strong choir performed 18 well-known songs to a packed Thainstone Centre, in Inverurie.

It culminated in a stirring rendition of Caledonia with a piper bringing the evening to a close.

This takes the total raised for charity by the Farmers’ Choir - which is now in its eleventh anniversary this year – to well over £200,000.

During the past decade, the choir has supported rural initiatives and the Thainstone event was part of RSABI’s #KeepTalking mental health campaign.

The idea for the concert first came when Perthshire farmer David Mitchell and his wife Janie, a member of the choir, hatched a plan to raise funds for two charities close to their hearts.

RSABI’s chair, Jane Mitchell expressed her gratitude to everyone involved. “We are thrilled with the result of this event," she said.

"The support we received from the farming community, our sponsors, and all who attended is truly heart-warming.

"The funds raised will go a long way in ensuring we can continue to provide our vital services to those in need.”

Mandy Stewart, who runs Stewart Trailers, said the Inverurie-based company had been delighted to support this year's event.

“The atmosphere on the night was superb and it was great to see so many people in the farming community relaxing and enjoying a catch-up, as well as the outstanding musical experience provided by the choir.

“It is a pleasure to be able to give back by supporting an event like this and playing our part in raising such an exceptional amount.”

All proceeds will go towards RSABI’s services, including free, confidential support to the Scottish farming community.

This includes free counselling services, delivered quickly after receiving the initial enquiry.

The charity's support service is available 24 hours a day, every day of the year, by calling 0808 1234 555 or through a confidential webchat service.