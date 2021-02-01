Farmers commence annual #Februdairy celebrations

Farmers have kickstarted the annual #Februdairy initiative to celebrate all things dairy following a turbulent year for the industry.

This year's month-long celebration, launched on Monday (1 February), sees the hashtag #Februdairy as the main focal point across social media platforms.

Farmers and the wider public have started sharing tweets, Instagram photos and Facebook posts to promote British dairy to a wider audience.

Nutritionists also take the time to educate the public on dairy's positive impact on health, such as the presence of nutrients such as calcium, potassium, and vitamin D.

This year's Februdairy follows a difficult twelve months for the nation's dairy producers, who saw the unprecedented market pressures of the pandemic.

But some positives were seen as a consequence of lockdown: the UK's first dairy TV campaign for 20 years helped drive 11.2 million litres of additional liquid milk sales, and the traditional British milkman even made a comeback.

Janet Finch-Saunder, the Welsh Conservative Shadow Minister for Rural Affairs, welcomed this year's initiative as it 'crucially backed' Britain's rural communities.

Popped up to the shop this morning to grab a couple of litres of fresh milk from a local dairy farm who supply us. Something about dispensing your own milk into reusable glass bottles that makes it all the more satisfying #februdairy #regenben #shoplocal #freshmilk pic.twitter.com/3BHVh9o7Hb — Ben Taylor-Davies (@bentd76) February 1, 2021

"After their hard work to keep us fed throughout the pandemic, it is only right that we begin to give back," she said.

“In my own constituency of Aberconwy, we are blessed to have access to some truly delicious and fine local dairy produce, including Llaeth y Llan yogurts and cheeses from South Caernarfon Creameries and the Snowdonia Cheese Company.

"I encourage you all to make a special effort to try these delicious foods, and support the industry this month.”