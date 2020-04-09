Farmers deliver premium meat boxes to house-bound customers

The farming couple are offering three different varieties of meat boxes to support those self-isolating due to Covid-19

A farming couple from Cornwall are quickly responding to the coronavirus crisis by delivering premium meat boxes to locked-down customers.

Matt and Pip Smith, co-owners of Trefranck Farm near Launceston, secured a six-figure package to launch their Westcountry Premium Venison business in December 2019.

In response to the global Covid-19 pandemic, they are now offering three different varieties of meat boxes to support those self-isolating or unable to access to food supplies.

The meat boxes include the Delicious Venison Taster for 2 box, Luxury Venison Taster Box and Everyday Family Venison Box home delivery boxes, which all contain a different selection of premium venison, steak, mince, burgers and sausages.







Venison is excellent source of protein and low in fat - with saturated fat levels that are much lower than those in other red meats.

It also contains minerals that are good for overall health, including iron, phosphorus, potassium and zinc.

Pip Smith, co-owner of Trefranck Farm, said having to diversify quickly to respond to the current climate has made it 'all the more challenging.'

“We’ve worked incredibly hard to launch Westcountry Premium Venison as a wholesale business supplying restaurants and wholesale butchers," she said.

"However, when the coronavirus started spreading, we very quickly had to think of an alternative way to supply our meat to consumers and make it as easy and safe as possible for them to enjoy it."

The farm business secured a six-figure finance package from HSBC UK to launch Westcountry Premium Venison.

Euryn Jones, HSBC UK’s Regional Agriculture Director, said the couple spotted an opportunity to provide food to people who were at risk of not being able to get to the shops.

"Matt and Pip are an exceptionally innovative couple and they quickly adapted their business model and are now bringing their premium product direct to people’s doorsteps.

"We are delighted to have been able to support this and we look forward to continue seeing the business flourish," she said.

HSBC UK has announced a package of support for businesses dealing with Covid-19, including £5bn to help firms that need support.