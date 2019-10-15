Farmers demand action after two cows killed by motorists

Cows are frequently killed in the Gloucestershire common, according to local farmers (Photo: Kill Your Speed, Not Us)

Farmers are demanding new measures after two cows were recently killed by motorists driving through a Gloucestershire common.

Minchinhampton Common is a 182-hectare area owned and managed by the National Trust, one of the largest grassland commons in the Cotswold area.







Local dairy farmers are calling for the introduction of new measures and a change in the speed limit following the death of two cows.

The separate incidents both occurred in the last two weeks.

Some cattle are luckier. One calf was reportedly hit by a car early in September, but survived.

Hundreds of cattle roam free on the common, but farmers fear the incidents are now becoming too frequent.

Facebook group Kill Your Speed, Not Us was created in 2016 to raise awareness of the issue.

One post dating from 26 September said farmers are starting to 'feel really upset' with the incidents.

Feeling really upset, so much everyone has been done to boost awareness this year & we have animals who are suffering... Posted by Kill Your Speed, Not Us on Friday, 27 September 2019

“So much has been done to boost awareness this year and we have animals who are suffering with legs hanging off and smashed to bits at roadside.

“A calf was hit and left overnight on Saturday, it had broken leg and other injuries. The scene sounded just awful,” the group said.

Another cow hit badly!! So how many more need to get killed this month? Posted by Kill Your Speed, Not Us on Tuesday, 1 October 2019

Dairy farmer, Melissa Ravenhill told ITV News: "The cows have absolute right of way on the common, they cannot ever be held to blame.

"I just wish that people weren't in such a hurry. What I want to do is to have a massive picture on the side of the common of our dead cow hanging from a tractor."