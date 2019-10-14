Farmers demand 'urgent clarification' after processor refuses milk

Tomlinsons' Dairies, one of the largest in the UK, has reportedly refused milk supplies

Farmers are demanding answers after a major dairy processor in Wales reportedly told its suppliers that it could no longer accept any more milk deliveries.

Tomlinsons Dairies, based in Wrexham, has not given any reasons for the move, according to BBC News.

NFU Cymru is now investigating the issue and has called for 'urgent clarification' from the dairy.

One farmer supplier, Keith Thompson, said the problem has now caused 'a mess'.







Luckily, he found another dairy firm, based in Lancashire, to process his 4,500 litres of milk.

Speaking to the BBC, he said: “Our immediate priority is to secure a milk buyer. That's why my milk is on its way to Lancashire.”

He recalled how he received a text message on Sunday morning (13 October), explaining how he needed to find another processor.

“I'm desperately concerned - dairy farming is something myself, my wife and family have done all our lives,” he said.

Meanwhile, Wrexham-based dairy farm JH Morris, another supplier, said it received a call about the issue on Saturday.

“We don't know what's happening,” farmer Judith Morris said.

NFU Cymru is now investigating the matter and is seeking 'urgent clarification': “We will work to assist any affected members where possible,” the union said.

It is currently unknown how many suppliers are affected.

One of largest processors in the UK, Tomlinsons' processes and packs Welsh, British and organic milk and dairy products.

It was founded in 1983 by brothers Philip and John Tomlinson, starting off as a doorstep round using milk from their own dairy farm.

The news follows dairy firm Müller issuing a warning to its farmer suppliers that the ongoing oversupply of milk in Scotland is 'not sustainable'.