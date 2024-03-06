Farmers display 5,500 pairs of wellies outside Senedd amid SFS anger

Farmers have created a symbolic display of 5,500 pairs of wellies on the steps of the Senedd to represent the jobs forecasted to be lost through the Sustainable Farming Scheme (SFS) proposals.

The stark display was put together by farmers at the Welsh parliament in Cardiff today (6 March), the eve of the closing of Welsh government's consultation on its post-Brexit farming scheme.

Each of the 5,500 wellingtons represents an agricultural job that is projected to be lost based on 100% take up of the SFS, as based on figures from the government’s own impact assessment.

Farmers across the country united to gather 5,500 pairs of wellingtons to bring the display to life, with boots provided for the display to be donated to charities in Africa.

Welsh farm leaders have long warned of the impacts of aspects of the proposals contained within the SFS outline – not least the 10% tree planting and habitat requirements – on the sector’s viability.

NFU Cymru member and display organiser, Paul Williams said: “Seeing these 5,500 wellies lined up on the steps of the Senedd is an emphatic depiction of the potential jobs that will be lost if these proposals go ahead.

"We have wellies of all sizes and colours on display, representing those who have farmed for decades and whose families have farmed our land for generations, as well as those with smaller feet but big ambitions for a future in our industry when they are older.

Farmers have warned of the impacts of the proposals contained within the SFS outline

"The MSs who have looked out on the display today from the Senedd must understand what is at stake and commit to ensuring the final Sustainable Farming Scheme proposals don’t harm Welsh businesses and communities.”

Fellow organiser Llyr Jones said the support from the wider Welsh agricultural community to collect the wellies had been 'incredible'.

"We are indebted to the help we’ve received from businesses across the supply chain who have assisted us to make this idea a reality.

"This project has really captured the unity that exists within our industry, despite the ongoing challenges and uncertainty affecting everyone in rural Wales.

"Welsh farmers are incredibly proud of the role they play for this country. We need Welsh government to support our ambitions and help this fantastic industry to continue to prosper.”

It comes after 10,000 farmers took to the streets of Cardiff recently over rising anger at the Welsh government's vision for the industry.

Elsewhere in the UK, hundreds of farmers staged a go-slow tractor protest in Canterbury due to concerns over cheaper food imports.