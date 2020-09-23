Farmers ditch plywood for climate-friendly alternative

Farmers have found a range of uses for the climate-friendly product, such as lining calf pens

A recycled-plastic alternative to plywood is being used on an increasing number of farms due to its durability, insulation properties and sustainable credentials.

Plastic recycling firm Storm Board aims to improve the sustainability of the agriculture market with the supply of its products to farming businesses.

Farmers are opting for the product because they say it is durable, has insulation properties and an easy clean surface.

In addition to being made from recycled materials, as an alternative to plywood the product has other sustainability benefits.







There are well documented environmental concerns around the production of plywood including the deforestation of tropical areas in Asia and South America.

Alongside this, harmful emissions are emitted in the manufacturing process, plus the carbon footprint it creates by delivery journeys to the UK from all over the world.

David and Jacqui Browne, third generation dairy farmers from Pomeroy Farm on the Wiltshire-Somerset border, use Storm Board for a variety of purposes within their operation.

The couple have found a range of uses for the product, such as lining calf pens to covering the walls surrounding their milking equipment.

Ms Browne says: “We have found Storm Board to be useful for a variety of purposes around the farm, but particularly in high traffic areas such as the milking and feeding stations.

Dairy farmers from Pomeroy Farm on the Wiltshire-Somerset border are using the product for a variety of purposes within their operation

"The easy clean surface is a real help, and the fact that it will never need replacing is a major bonus for us. We’re gradually increasing its usage in other outbuildings helping to keep them clean and tidy."

She says the sustainability credentials are also attractive to the business, so it can run more economically and ecologically.

Storm Board business owner Nick Stillwell says agriculture currently makes up around 40% of his customer base, and that the product can bring savings in the long term to farmers.

“We’re showing that plastic can be recycled into quality, hardwearing products that can be used for a wide range of purposes including farming.

“Rather than continually spending out on and building with more plywood, which has a finite lifespan and environmental impact, our agriculture customers have realised the numerous benefits of using recycled plastic instead.”