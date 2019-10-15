Farmers don't have confidence to use EBVs, survey says

Just one in four farmers actually use EBVs when selecting a new ram

Many farmers are familiar with Estimated Breeding Values (EBVs) but do not have the confidence to use them when purchasing rams, a new survey shows.

While 80 percent of buyers were familiar with EBVs, just one in four (23%) actually used the values when selecting a new ram.

EBVs offer data on recorded performance traits such as maternal ability, eight-week weight, fat depth and muscle depth.

They provide a platform for farmers to buy rams based on data and information rather than by visual appearance alone.







Of the survey participants who did buy rams with EBVs, maternal ability was the most focused-on trait, followed by eight-week weight and muscle depth.

The data was collected by Hybu Cig Cymru – Meat Promotion Wales (HCC) at the recent NSA Wales Ram Sale in Builth Wells.

HCC Flock Genetic Executive, Gwawr Parry, who co-ordinates HCC’s Hill Ram Scheme said: “Genetics is the only influence a ram has over its offspring so it’s beneficial for buyers to understand what rams are offering to their future flocks when making purchasing decisions.”

The scheme is a 5-year project to encourage the use of performance recording in the hill sector and the prominence and understanding of EBVs as a result.

Elsewhere, UK-wide interbreed project, RamCompare, aims to drive genetic improvement forward through the inclusion of commercial data in genetic evaluations.

Ms Parry added: “Whilst it is heartening to see that so many farmers are familiar with the term, the fact that so many farmers are still not actively using EBVs in their flock planning shows that this project is both timely and important.

“As projects such as the Hill Ram Scheme and Ram Compare develop, more performance recorded rams will be available to buyers.

“Farmers will be able to make informed choices to suit their particular enterprise or goal – whether that’s an increased potential maternal ability or increased growth rates.

“Participants in the Hill Ram Scheme also receive training on understanding and analysing EBVs which should importantly, improve confidence in explaining them to potential customers,” she said.

There are currently seven Leader Flocks and 20 new participants in the Hill Ram Scheme.

They will receive support over the coming years in order to gain a critical mass of performance recorders for Welsh hill breeds and ultimately making the sheep sector more efficient.

There will be a further application window in early 2020 for farmers interested in joining the scheme.