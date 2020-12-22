Farmers donate 830t of surplus dairy to food charity

Farmers have donated more than 830 tonnes of surplus dairy products to the UK's largest food redistribution charity, FareShare.

Food such as milk, butter and cheese have been distributed across the entire FareShare network in England, Scotland and Wales.

Dairy co-operative Arla said it distributed the surplus products following a 'year of uncertainty, turbulence and continued challenges'.

A third of charities have said they would not have been able to feed people during the Covid-19 crisis without food supplies from FareShare.

The organisation, which works to fight hunger and food waste, supports 11,000 charities across the UK and provides around 57m meals a year for vulnerable people.

Arla's contribution has resulted in the equivalent to 2 million meals, going directly to homeless shelters, community cafes and school breakfast clubs.

Jonathan Dixon, spokesperson at Arla said: "With the unprecedented year we have had and the closure of foodservice outlets, we are pleased that our products could be redirected to ensure FareShare’s great work continues.

“Arla has been a longstanding partner, supporting the valuable work they do across the UK by redistributing surplus food to feed vulnerable people by donating our dairy products."

Lindsay Boswell, CEO of FareShare, thanked Arla's dairy farmers for donating 'nutritious food and drink' to those who need it.

“By doing the right thing with surplus, Arla has provided food for the most vulnerable in our communities in what’s been an incredibly tough year,” she added.