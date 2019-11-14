Farmers donate tonnes of food to vulnerable Londoners

Tonnes of British food which was paraded at the recent Lord Mayor’s Show will now help those in need

Farmers have donated 2.2 tonnes of fresh, seasonal British produce to those who need it the most in London.

The food, which is the equivalent of 5,000 meals, has been sent to City Harvest, a London-based charity which helps homeless people, the elderly and vulnerable women.

The vast array of fresh British fruit and veg includes apples and pears, pumpkins, potatoes, onions, cabbages and carrots.

The food formed part of the British Market Stall display in the Worshipful Company of Farmers entry at this year’s Lord Mayor’s Show.







City Harvest will deliver the produce to organisations that arrange meals for homeless shelters, soup kitchens, centres for the elderly, and refuges for women experiencing domestic violence.

The NFU, which supported the Worshipful Company of Farmers at the show, said it was 'essential' that the food wasn't wasted.

The union's vice president Stuart Roberts said: “I was delighted that we were able to donate all of it to the City Harvest charity.

“They do fantastic work in collecting perfectly good and nutritious food that would otherwise go to landfill.

“The produce supplied by British farmers is the equivalent of more than 5,000 meals which will make a huge difference to those people across London in need.”

Laura Winningham, chief executive officer at City Harvest London, added: “Nutrition and the absolute right to food is what drives us, especially knowing there is more than enough food to feed London, if re-distributed and managed efficiently.“