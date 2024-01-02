Farmers' efforts in producing food to be celebrated at Ripon Cathedral

Farmers' efforts in producing food for the nation will be celebrated at Ripon Cathedral’s Plough Sunday Service, which commences next week.

The event is seen as a highlight of the early months of the year as it celebrates the contribution made by British farmers and food producers.

The service, which begins on Sunday 14 January 2024, is available to the general public to attend.

Plough Sunday is an ancient festival which was revived by the Victorians. Traditionally it is celebrated on the first Sunday after Epiphany.

In the Medieval period, when there was only one plough in each village, the village plough was brought into church for a blessing before ploughing began on Plough Monday, the first working day after the 12 days of Christmas.

In days when work was scarce in winter, the observance looked forward to the time of sowing with the promise of a harvest to come.

The Dean of Ripon John Dobson will lead the service: “We at Ripon Cathedral always rejoice in organising this service in partnership with the Yorkshire Agricultural Society.

"It is a highlight of the early months of the year, a great opportunity to celebrate the contribution made to the common good by those who farm and work in food production industries, as well as many within rural communities.

"We pray for God’s blessing on their efforts, as well as on our attempts to care for the environment. This is a service to which all are welcome.”

An address will be given by the Bishop of Ripon Anna Eltringham and a ploughshare will be presented at the service by members of the Yorkshire Federation of Young Farmers Clubs.

A reading will be given by a member of Future Farmers of Yorkshire, a network of farmers, vets and industry professionals supported by the Yorkshire Agricultural Society.

To mark the occasion, outside the Cathedral a tractor will be positioned, courtesy of Ripon Farm Services, and the Highside Longsword Dancers will be performing.

Local representatives of farming charities will also be in attendance.

Anyone wishing to attend the Plough Service at Ripon Cathedral is invited to gather from 2.30pm for food and drinks, before the service gets underway at 3.30pm.